Seven vehicles targeted by arsonists overnight in Doncaster

Seven vehicles were targeted in two separate incidents by arsonists overnight in Doncaster.

Three fire crews from Adwick and Doncaster stations attended the first one which was a deliberate fire involving six vehicles in a yard at 11.30pm on York Road, Scawthorpe. The crews came away at 1.10am.

A car was deliberately set on fire at 12.25am on Park Avenue, Carcroftr. Firefighters from Askern station attended the incident. They left at 4.35am.

Firefighters from Doncaster and Adwick stations were called out to a premise at 3.50am on Highfield Road, Wheatley. The fire is believed to have started accidentally. Crews left the scene at 4.35am.