Seven people have been arrested in connection with a reported shooting in South Yorkshire, which left a 30-year-old man in hospital.

Police were called to Hirst Gate in Mexborough, Doncaster, just before 1am on Saturday, March 30, after reports a man had been shot.

Hirst Gate in Mexborough, Doncaster (pic: Google)

A 30-year-old man was taken to hospital with a suspected shotgun wound and has since been discharged.

South Yorkshire Police said shots were also fired at properties on Chaucer Road and Hawthorne Crescent, causing minor damage.

Five men, aged 25, 26, 27, 30 and 48, and two women, both aged 30, were arrested by officers later that day on suspicion of assault and firearms offences.

Three of the men, aged 25, 27 and 48, have been released under investigation.

The two other men and both women have been released on bail.

Police said they believe the reported shootings to be ‘targeted’ incidents and officers have been going door-to-door in the area this afternoon as enquiries continue.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 54 of March 30. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.