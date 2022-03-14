Seven cars out of 300 over limit as Doncaster police launch speeding crackdown
Seven cars from 300 were over the speed limit during a crackdown on speeding in Doncaster police have said.
Monday, 14th March 2022, 1:58 pm
Officers from Doncaster West Neighbourhood Policing Team were targeting drivers in the Mexborough area.
A spokesman said: “Your Mexborough team carried out a 'speed watch' across various areas of Mexborough.
"Out of some 300 vehicles that were monitored throughout the morning, only seven were found to be driving in excess of the speed limit.”
Anyone wanting to report speeding in South Yorkshire can contact 101.