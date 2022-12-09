Serving Doncaster police officer appears in court over sexual assaults

PC Liam Duncanson, 37, was summonsed to attend Leeds Magistrates’ Court in connection with two counts of sexual assault against two victims.

The allegations came to light through a report to the force’s Counter Corruption Unit, following reports of inappropriate behaviour at a social event in October 2021.

The officer was not on duty at the time.

Duncanson will appear at Leeds Crown Court in the new year.

Duncanson, who worked on a neighbourhood policing team in Doncaster, has been suspended from duties and an internal misconduct investigation is underway alongside the criminal proceedings.

At the hearing on Wednesday he was bailed to appear at Leeds Crown Court on 4 January 2023.

Superintendent Delphine Waring, head of South Yorkshire Police's Professional Standards Department, said: “We continue to be totally committed to being as open and transparent as possible with our communities in relation to the professional standards of our officers.

"The people of South Yorkshire rightly expect our officers and staff to uphold the highest standards, and I can assure you that when we become aware of anyone thought to be failing to meet these standards we will take appropriate action.”

It is the latest in a series of arrests of Doncaster police officers in recent months.

In August, a 38-year-old officer was held on corruption and misconduct charges after inappropriate messages were sent to someone whose case he was involved in.

