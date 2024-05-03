Serial shoplifter who repeatedly targeted the same Doncaster store is jailed
Sarah Connor has been sentenced to four months in prison after stealing items totalling more than £550 over the period of around one month.
Connor was first caught on CCTV stealing from a One Stop store in Warmsworth Road on 26 March. It is said Connor took washing tablets worth around £100 before running out of the shop.
She then repeatedly targeted the One Stop store in The Crescent between 14 April and 22 April, swiping items from the shelves without making any attempt to pay.
During her raids Connor stole chocolate, dairy items, meat and laundry products. The 39-year-old took goods worth more than £80 on more than one occasion.
All of these offences were caught on CCTV and police were able to clearly identify Connor as the suspect. Officers also used witness statements to positively ID her.
Connor, of Cooke Street in Doncaster, was arrested but gave a no comment police interview before she was charged with ten counts of shoplifting. She pleaded guilty to every single offence and was jailed for four months at Doncaster Magistrates' Court last Friday (April 26).
Neighbourhood Policing Team Inspector Adrian Luscombe said: "Shoplifting offences create a sense of lawlessness and are a blight on communities. They have a huge impact on the businesses targeted, but also affect the wider community, who often witness this offending as it happens.
"Results like this demonstrate South Yorkshire Police's commitment to tackling the individuals responsible."