Serial shoplifter who repeatedly targeted the same Doncaster store is jailed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sarah Connor has been sentenced to four months in prison after stealing items totalling more than £550 over the period of around one month.

Connor was first caught on CCTV stealing from a One Stop store in Warmsworth Road on 26 March. It is said Connor took washing tablets worth around £100 before running out of the shop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She then repeatedly targeted the One Stop store in The Crescent between 14 April and 22 April, swiping items from the shelves without making any attempt to pay.

Jailed: Sarah Connor.

During her raids Connor stole chocolate, dairy items, meat and laundry products. The 39-year-old took goods worth more than £80 on more than one occasion.

All of these offences were caught on CCTV and police were able to clearly identify Connor as the suspect. Officers also used witness statements to positively ID her.

Connor, of Cooke Street in Doncaster, was arrested but gave a no comment police interview before she was charged with ten counts of shoplifting. She pleaded guilty to every single offence and was jailed for four months at Doncaster Magistrates' Court last Friday (April 26).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neighbourhood Policing Team Inspector Adrian Luscombe said: "Shoplifting offences create a sense of lawlessness and are a blight on communities. They have a huge impact on the businesses targeted, but also affect the wider community, who often witness this offending as it happens.