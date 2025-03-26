Serial Doncaster teen burglar who raided homes and stole cars jailed

A serial Doncaster teenage burglar who repeatedly targeted homes and stole cars has been jailed after a police probe.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detectives who are part of a dedicated team responsible for investigating burglaries in Doncaster have put prolific offender Benjamin McManus behind bars.

18-year-old McManus, who raided five properties and stole five cars during a series of break-ins, was arrested by officers in November 2024 on suspicion of a burglary offence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forensic analysis of his mobile phone linked him to a number of previous burglaries committed in October 2024.

Teenage yob Benjamin McManus was responsible for a string of burglaries and car thefts across Doncaster.

Detective Constable Ellen Hoszowski is part of the Operation Castle team which was set up to provide a dedicated and detective-led response to incidents of burglary in Doncaster.

She was the officer in charge of this case and explains how detectives were able to link MacManus to a series of burglaries after his arrest.

"Operation Castle has shown us the benefit of looking at burglary cases as a possible series of events rather than isolated incidents as we know some offenders are responsible for multiple crimes rather than just the one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In this case, forensic work enabled us to establish MacManus as a serial burglar in which he raided multiple homes and stole four cars.

"Phone work showed that MacManus had searched the internet for 'free car check reports' on the vehicles he had stolen, suggesting he planned to sell them on.

"Many of the stolen vehicles were recovered, with one of them purchased for £500 after being stolen by MacManus.

"He showed absolutely no regard for the damage he'd caused his victims in raiding their homes and then stealing their prized possessions and went on to commit a further burglary while on court bail."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just weeks after being charged with four burglaries and bailed, MacManus broke into a home in Thorne, with forensic work quickly identifying MacManus as the offender.

He was subsequently re-arrested and charged with the additional offence, with MacManus pleading guilty to five burglaries and five counts of theft of a motor vehicle.

He also admitted possession of an offensive weapon in a private place after officers found a machete-style knife in his address as well as possession with intent to supply cannabis.

Last Thursday (20 March), MacManus, of Ten Pound Walk, was sentenced to three years in a young offenders' institution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DC Hoszowski said: "Burglaries have a devastating impact on victims and MacManus shamelessly made it his mission to inflict this misery on innocent people in Doncaster.

"MacManus invaded his victims' privacy by creeping into their homes and stealing their cars as they slept, and he did not think about the consequences of his crimes.

"I am pleased MacManus has been given a custodial sentence and that we were able to secure justice for all his victims after linking him to multiple burglaries in the city."

You can report burglaries and car crime in Doncaster and across South Yorkshire to South Yorkshire Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.

Alternatively, you can contact CrimeStoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111.