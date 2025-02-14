Serial Doncaster shoplifter facing jail after pleading guilty to string of thefts

A serialshoplifter who stole 15 times from shops in a Doncaster village has been remanded in custody and is facing jail time after pleading guilty to a series of thefts.

After actively evading South Yorkshire Police officers following a spree of reckless thefts in Armthorpe, intelligence was gathered on Darren Anderson leading to an arrest attempt which was carried out last Sunday (9 February).

Further intelligence led police to an address where officers found Anderson hiding in a bedroom.

He was arrested and appeared before Doncaster Magistrates' Court on Monday (10 February) where he pleaded guilty to 15 counts of theft and one count of theft of a pedal cycle.

The 36-year-old, of no fixed abode, has been remanded in custody ahead of a sentencing hearing at Doncaster Magistrates' Court on 4 March.

Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team Inspector Alison Carr said: "Retail crime has a devastating impact on local businesses and we worked closely with retailers to collate strong evidence of Anderson's various crimes.

"By gathering CCTV evidence of all the offences, Anderson had no choice but to plead guilty to 15 thefts and I would like to thank the stores involved for their cooperation in helping us build a strong case against him.

"It's important that businesses continue to report all of incidents of shoplifting and retail crime to us promptly so we can investigate thoroughly.

"The sooner we know, the sooner we can act and bring more offenders like Anderson to justice."

You can report crime to police on 101 and CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.