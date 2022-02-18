Second man appears in court charged over murder of Doncaster teen Joe Sarpong

27-year-old Jacob Caroll, of no fixed address, has been reported on summons and appeared before Doncaster Magistrates’ Court following the murder of Joevester, known as Joe, last November.

He was arrested on 5 November on suspicion of murder and was today summoned to court.

Joevester, 18, was found dead on Catherine Street near to Doncaster police station in Doncaster town centre on the morning of 1 November 2021 following a report from a member of the public. A post-mortem examination concluded he had died as a result of stab wounds.

Joe Sarpong suffered fatal stab wounds in Doncaster in November.

Carroll has been remanded in custody and will appear before Sheffield Crown Court on 21 February 2022.