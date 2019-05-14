Second chance for Doncaster dad-of-two who threatened to kill former partner in jealous rage 

A Doncaster dad-of-two who threatened to kill his former partner and smashed her mobile phone in a ‘jealous’ rage has been given a second chance.

Samuel Spink, aged 21, had been in a relationship for a number of years, and had a child with her, when the defendant carried out the offences on September 19 last year.

Zaiban Alam, prosecuting, said the complainant described their relationship as being ‘marred by jealousy’ and said Spink had previously hacked into her Facebook and Snapchat accounts.

When the incident took place, the pair were not living together at the time, and the complainant had gone to stay at her father’s property.

She described receiving a number of abusive text messages from Spink, of Lockwood Close, Thorne.

Ms Alam said: “She told him she was going to bed at 12.30. At about 3am, she awoke and found she had 80 missed calls. She says she then answered the phone because the calls were disturbing her son.

“He asked her who she was with, and said Snapchat said she was at the home of one of her neighbour’s...he came to the address and started banging on the front door.

“He walked to the patio doors. She opened them slightly, at which point he grabbed her phone.

“He grabbed a large kitchen knife from his trousers and said: ‘I’m going to kill you.”

Spink proceeded to smash the complainant’s iPhone, which she said cost £500, on the ground.

“Her son had made his way downstairs. She said something like: ‘he’s watching you’ [to Spink] which seemed to have an effect because he left and posted her mobile phone through the letter box.”

Spink was arrested by police on September 23, and was said to be ‘emotional’ throughout.

The court heard how Spink and the complainant have had a second child since the incident took place, who is now 10 weeks old.

In a victim impact statement, the complainant described Spink’s behaviour as ‘unacceptable’.

She added: “I don’t want him to go to prison. This behaviour is out of character. I know he has mental health problems, and believe they impacted on his behaviour that night.”

Spink, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to a charge of affray at an earlier hearing.

Matthew Burdon, defending, said: “This is clearly very serious offending, and he accepts that.

“In my submission, this offending is borne out of insecurity, jealousy and immaturity.”

The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson QC, sentenced Spink to 15 months in prison, suspended for two years; ordered him to complete 25 rehabilitation activity requirement days and granted a restraining order which prevents him from contacting the complainant for five years.

Judge Richardson said he was giving Spink a chance, but told him that if he ‘steps out of line’ he send him to prison.

He told Spink: “You have got to get your life on the straight and narrow, you have got to start behaving like a 21-year-old man. You’re a father, get a grip. But get your own life sorted first, otherwise you will be the most deplorable example to those children, is that what you want?”

“No,” replied Spink.

