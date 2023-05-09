News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago King Charles leaves heartfelt message to the nation after coronation
29 minutes ago Police cleared by two watchdogs over handling of Nicola Bulley case
2 hours ago GB News in breach of Ofcom rules for second time
2 hours ago The Demon Headmaster’s Terrence Hardiman dies aged 86
4 hours ago Deposit-free mortgage aimed at trapped renters launched for first time
4 hours ago Pharmacies to offer prescriptions for 7 new conditions amid GP crisis

Search is on to find missing Euan, 16, from Doncaster

Officers in Doncaster are appealing for your help to find Euan.

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 9th May 2023, 12:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th May 2023, 12:23 BST

Euan, aged 16, was last seen just after 12am this morning (Tuesday 9 May) leaving his home address in the Wheatley area of the city.

He is white and described as about 5ft 10ins tall and of slim build with short, dark brown hair.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He is believed to be wearing a black North Face puffer-style jacket and Vans trainers with a white stripe on them.

Have you seen Euan?Have you seen Euan?
Have you seen Euan?
Most Popular

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Euan's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.

Have you seen him? Do you know where he might be?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you can help, you can pass information on to police via the online live chat, our online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 54 of 9 May when you get in touch.

You can access the police online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/