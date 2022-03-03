Search for woman wanted on prison recall

Can you help police locate 40-year-old Sarah Tilling?

By Stephanie Bateman
Thursday, 3rd March 2022, 11:17 am

Sarah, who is originally from Grimsby, is wanted on prison recall.

She is thought to remain in the North East Lincolnshire area but despite extensive enquiries Humberside Police have not been able to locate her and believe she may well have moved further afield.

Read More

Read More
Coley Byrne murder: 21-year-old Sheffield man charged, due to appear in court Th...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Have you seen Sarah?

If you see Sarah Tilling or know where she is please call Humberside Police on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference

Alternatively you can report information anonymously via Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Nancy Fielder, editor.