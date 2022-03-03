Search for woman wanted on prison recall

Sarah, who is originally from Grimsby, is wanted on prison recall.

She is thought to remain in the North East Lincolnshire area but despite extensive enquiries Humberside Police have not been able to locate her and believe she may well have moved further afield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Have you seen Sarah?

If you see Sarah Tilling or know where she is please call Humberside Police on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference

Alternatively you can report information anonymously via Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.