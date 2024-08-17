Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers are continuing to search for Joseph, aged 33, who is missing from the Hackenthorpe area of Sheffield.

He was last seen on Rainbow Avenue at the junction with Delves Avenue, at 7.20am on Thursday 15 August, and has not been heard from since.

Officers have been searching for Joseph since he was reported missing on Thursday, and are maintaining contact with his family and friends.

On Thursday officers began house to house calls in the local area, and these will continue over the weekend.

CCTV images of Joseph.

CCTV trawls have been conducted along routes where officers believe Joseph may have been since he went missing, and they have also had support in the search from the National Police Air Service helicopter.

Specialist search teams have been in operation at Shire Brook Valley Nature Reserve, and other areas where Joseph is known to frequent.

In addition, police have deployed drones and will continue to use them as the search for Joseph continues.

As the search for Joseph continues, police are renewing appeals for anyone with dashcam footage of the A57 from the morning of 15 August that features Joseph, or any information that could be helpful, to come forward.

Joseph is white, 5ft 9ins tall with short brown hair and a brown beard. He was last seen wearing a burgundy Adidas raincoat, grey hoodie, white t-shirt, black shorts, white trainers and socks, and a black cap.

He is known to frequent Shirebrook Nature Reserve, Poolsbrook Country Park, Rother Valley, the Carbrook estate, and the Trans Pennine Trail.

You can submit dashcam footage here: https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/southyorks/appeal/appeal-dashcam-sought-in-search-for-missing-joseph.

You can pass information to the police through the online portal https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 399 of 15 August 2024 when you get in touch.