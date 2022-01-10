Search for missing Doncaster woman wanted for burglary

Ellouisse Ward

Ward, 32, is wanted in connection to two burglaries committed in the Consibrough area on 26 September 2021 and 27 October 2021.

Ward is described as white, around 5ft 7 ins tall, of a thin build and with long mousey hair dyed red.

She is believed to have connections to the Consibrough, Balby and Doncaster Town Centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Ward recently, or knows where she may be staying.

If you see Ward or if you have any other information about where she might be, call 101 quoting incident number 456 of 26 September.