Kyle, aged 30, was last seen in the Skellow area of Doncaster at midday on Monday (November 1).

He is described as white, around 6ft tall with a medium build.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Have you seen Kyle?

It is believed he may be travelling in a red Vauxhall Insignia with the registration FV6 2XJP.

Have you seen him?

Any sightings can be reported through 101 quoting South Yorkshire Police and incident number 791 of 1 November.