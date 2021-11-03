Search for Kyle who has been missing from Doncaster since Monday
South Yorkshire Police is asking for your help to trace missing man, Kyle.
Kyle, aged 30, was last seen in the Skellow area of Doncaster at midday on Monday (November 1).
He is described as white, around 6ft tall with a medium build.
It is believed he may be travelling in a red Vauxhall Insignia with the registration FV6 2XJP.
Have you seen him?
Any sightings can be reported through 101 quoting South Yorkshire Police and incident number 791 of 1 November.