South Yorkshire Police is asking for your help to trace missing man, Kyle.

By Stephanie Bateman
Wednesday, 3rd November 2021, 6:34 pm

Kyle, aged 30, was last seen in the Skellow area of Doncaster at midday on Monday (November 1).

He is described as white, around 6ft tall with a medium build.

Have you seen Kyle?

It is believed he may be travelling in a red Vauxhall Insignia with the registration FV6 2XJP.

Have you seen him?

Any sightings can be reported through 101 quoting South Yorkshire Police and incident number 791 of 1 November.

