Search for 14-year-old missing for three days and last seen in Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Can you help police in their search for a missing teenager?

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police are assisting colleagues at Wigan and Leigh Police in the search for Solomon, aged 14, from Doncaster.

He's believed to be in Greater Manchester but was was last seen in Chequer Road in Doncaster at around 5pm on Sunday 29 December.

If anyone has any information please call 101, quoting MSP/06A1/0003121/24.