Search for 14-year-old missing for three days and last seen in Doncaster

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 2nd Jan 2025, 16:10 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2025, 16:18 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Can you help police in their search for a missing teenager?

South Yorkshire Police are assisting colleagues at Wigan and Leigh Police in the search for Solomon, aged 14, from Doncaster.

He's believed to be in Greater Manchester but was was last seen in Chequer Road in Doncaster at around 5pm on Sunday 29 December.

If anyone has any information please call 101, quoting MSP/06A1/0003121/24.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice