Search for 14-year-old missing for three days and last seen in Doncaster
Can you help police in their search for a missing teenager?
South Yorkshire Police are assisting colleagues at Wigan and Leigh Police in the search for Solomon, aged 14, from Doncaster.
He's believed to be in Greater Manchester but was was last seen in Chequer Road in Doncaster at around 5pm on Sunday 29 December.
If anyone has any information please call 101, quoting MSP/06A1/0003121/24.