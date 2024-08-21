Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are continuing to search for Christine, aged 66, who is missing from the Wheatley area of Doncaster and was last seen walking along Cantley Lane towards the cemetery on Monday 12 August at 5.30pm.

In the eight days since Christine went missing, specialist officers have been working round the clock together with help from partners to establish the circumstances around her going missing.

The National Police Air Service attended on Tuesday (13 August) evening, using thermal imagery to search areas close to where Christine was last seen, and Lowland Rescue have also provided specialist search assistance.

Police have also deployed specialist search teams, off-road bike teams, mounted officers, and drones to aid in the operation to find Christine, along with a specialist search dog in wooded and overgrown areas where it is more difficult for officers to search.

Unfortunately, despite their best efforts, they are yet to locate Christine, and the search continues this week, with drones and search dogs re-deployed.

As the search continues, officers are renewing the appeal for those who live within half a mile of Cantley Cemetery to check their home CCTV and dashcam footage as it may show Christine's movements following her last sighting.

Officers are particularly interested in footage between 5.45pm to 8pm on 12 August that could show which direction Christine may have travelled.

Christine is white, 5ft 5ins tall with very long, grey hair. She was last seen wearing a black vest top with a floral pattern and orange shorts.

If you can help, you can pass information to police through the online portal https://orlo.uk/gGPFf or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 13 of 13 August 2024 when you get in touch.