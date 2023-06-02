Sean Bond: Wanted in connection with reports of assault, criminal damage, stalking and harassment

Bond, aged 42, is wanted in connection with reports of assault, criminal damage, stalking and harassment, which are alleged to have been committed between April and May this year.

Bond is believed to frequent the Swinton and Mexborough areas, but is also believed to have connections in Sheffield, Worksop and Leeds.

He is described as white, approximately 5ft 9ins tall, with short light brown/greying hair. He has a number of tattoos around his neck, including the name ‘KAYDEN’ and ‘MUM RIP’ and ‘BAT’.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call police on 101 quoting crime number 14/81523/23.

Alternatively, you can give information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers if you would prefer not to give personal details to the police.