Sean Bond: Wanted in connection with reports of assault, criminal damage, stalking and harassment

South Yorkshire Police are asking for your help to locate wanted man Sean Bond.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 18:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 18:41 BST

Bond, aged 42, is wanted in connection with reports of assault, criminal damage, stalking and harassment, which are alleged to have been committed between April and May this year.

Bond is believed to frequent the Swinton and Mexborough areas, but is also believed to have connections in Sheffield, Worksop and Leeds.

He is described as white, approximately 5ft 9ins tall, with short light brown/greying hair. He has a number of tattoos around his neck, including the name ‘KAYDEN’ and ‘MUM RIP’ and ‘BAT’.

Have you seen wanted man Sean Bond?Have you seen wanted man Sean Bond?
Have you seen him? Do you know where he is?

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call police on 101 quoting crime number 14/81523/23.

Alternatively, you can give information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers if you would prefer not to give personal details to the police.

Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.