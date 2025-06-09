Scout trailer and ride on lawnmower hunted by Doncaster police following raid
Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team has asked for help following the theft.
A spokesperson said: “We are appealing for information and for the public to keep an eye out for a trailer which was reported stolen in Doncaster.
"It is reported that between Wednesday 28 and Friday 30 May, a distinctive trailer and a ride-on grass cutter were stolen from Hurst Lane in Auckley.
"Officers are investigating the theft, and we are sharing a photo of the trailer which was reported stolen. It is around 10ft long and 8ft high.
"If you have any information that could assist with our enquiries, or if think you have seen the trailer since 28 May, please get in touch."
You can contact police online or by calling 101. Please quote investigation number 14/97218/25 when you get in touch.