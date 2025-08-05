Samurai sword and suspected drugs seized as pair charged after cops execute warrant in Doncaster.

Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with alleged drug dealing offences after officers acted on intelligence to execute a warrant at a property in the Hexthorpe area of Doncaster.

Officers from Doncaster's dedicated Operation Fortify team, which is responsible for tackling serious and organised crime in the borough, executed the warrant under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Inside, they recovered a significant quantity of suspected Class A drugs as well as a dangerous weapon in the form of a samurai sword.

A thorough search of the property also led to a drugs dog discovering wraps of white powder hidden within the address.

Two men, aged 38 and 45, were arrested at the scene and have since been charged with multiple drug dealing offences, with the 38-year-old also charged with possession of an offensive weapon in a private place.

A 36-year-old woman was also arrested and has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Detective Constable Nicola Brook, from Doncaster's Operation Fortify team, said: “Every warrant we carry out is the result of a significant amount of intelligence and information gathering, and on this occasion, we were able to seize a significant quantity of suspected crack cocaine and heroin.

"The supply of drugs is often linked to organised crime groups who are responsible for wreaking violence, havoc and fear in our local communities.

"We will continue to target those we suspect to be involved in this criminality and keep our communities in Doncaster safe from harm."

If you are concerned about drug dealing or usage in your area, please report your concerns on 101 or via the website: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/.

If a crime is in progress or a life is at risk, always call 999.