Safer City: High visibility police patrols covering hundreds of miles to fight crime and keep the people of Doncaster safe

High visibility police patrols are continuing to take place day in, day out in Doncaster city centre, with officers covering hundreds of miles each month to fight crime and keep the people safe.

Here we joined four officers on one of their typical patrols of the city centre to give you an insight into the work they do and the aspects of their roles as police officers.

Within minutes of leaving College Road Police Station, officers encountered a group of people drinking and causing anti-social behaviour, putting them in breach of the rules of the Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO).

The PSPO gives the police and the council additional powers to tackle anti-social behaviour, and also provides an opportunity to give further help and support to vulnerable members of the Doncaster city centre community.

PCs Libby Gray-Smith and Alex Fuller on a patrol of the city centre.

The officer liaised with the group and removed the open cans of alcohol in their possession. While this was happening, they received multiple reports of a man in the vicinity abusing a dog.

It is alleged that the man swung a dog around on its lead, causing an injury to his leg. He was subsequently arrested by the two neighbourhood officers and taken into custody.

Paul Krysztofuski, aged 33, of no fixed abode, has since been charged with causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal and will appear before Doncaster Magistrates' Court next month.

The dog was taken to College Road Police Station by officers and moved into police kennels the same day.

As they processed the detainee, PC Libby Gray-Smith and PC Alex Fuller patrolled the city centre. They engaged with members of the public throughout and spoke about the importance of visibility and these regular patrols.

A spokesman said: “We recently shared how we are increasing the visibility of our officers in Doncaster city centre as part of the ongoing Safer City initiative, with over 860 miles covered during 540 hours of patrols in July 2025.

“These patrols included 502 miles on foot, with our officers patrolling a vast area within the city centre to combat crime and anti-social behaviour.”

Doncaster District Commander Chief Superintendent Pete Thorp continued: "We recognise the importance of visibility. It makes you feel safe and that is why we have really stepped up our patrols of the city centre, and the statistics emphasise just how much ground we're covering.

"These patrols allow us to strengthen our relationships with partners, businesses and most importantly, members of the public. You are at the heart of our policing response and it's been encouraging to receive positive feedback from the public about our increased presence in the city centre.

"If you see our officers out and about, make sure you speak to them about any concerns or issues you wish to raise. They are there to help you and reassure you, and can signpost you to further support if needed. Let's keep working together to make Doncaster city centre a safe and thriving place for everyone to enjoy."

To report crime and anti-social behaviour please call 101 or report information online via the website: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/.

If a crime is in progress or a life is at risk, always call 999.You can also report information anonymously via Crimestoppers.

You can call them on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org.