"S****** myself, but who cares?" 'Student' defiant over Doncaster school offensive TikTok videos

A screenshot of the Ridgewood School TikTok account.

Ridgewood School in Scawsby is investigating the clips which have been shared on the popular video sharing app and which have been viewed thousands of times by pupils.

The Free Press has seen some of the clips, which accuse members of staff of paedophilia, racism and being members of the right wing English Defence League.

A message posted on one of the fake Ridgewood accounts reads: “OK, so the police came into school and if police give them permission, they can go through our phones to see who owns this account and it could happen at any time and if they find out who I am I could get excluded and maybe get a criminal record.

It added: “Sh**ing myself RN (right now) but who cares.”

It is not clear who is behind the account.

Earlier, Ridgewood announced an investigation into the clips, telling parents: “You may be aware that there is a national TikTok trend circulating where students create accounts to post school related content.

"Unfortunately, a small number of fake Ridgewood accounts have been set up, posting short offensive videos related to the school and members of staff.

"The Behaviour for Learning team are taking this very seriously and are working to investigate who has created these accounts so we can remove them.

“We want to be clear that any students who are involved in this online activity may jeopardise their future at Ridgewood School.

"Parents/carers are advised to check their child's mobile phone and social media accounts to remove any content that is linked to the school or our members of staff.”

It comes after several ‘dangerous’ TikTok challenges including "slap a teacher".

The warning follows several TikTok monthly trends challenging pupils to complete inappropriate and in some cases illegal behaviour.