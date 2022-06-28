Emergency services, including an air ambulance, were called to Herringthorpe Valley Road in Rotherham on Sunday (June 26) at 7.16pm to reports a man had been seriously hurt in a collision with a car.

Sadly, the victim was found dead at the scene.

But a forensic post mortem examination carried out on Monday concluded that the victim died as the result of a stab wound to his neck.

A second man has been arrested after a pedestrian was allegedly hit with a car and stabbed to death on Herringthorpe Valley Road. Picture Scott Merrylees

Now, police have confirmed they are treating the incident as a murder.

A 25-year-old man was arrested on Sunday night, and a 24-year-old male was arrested on Monday. They both remain in custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Mick Hakin, who is overseeing the inquiry, said: “This investigation remains in its early stages and we are moving at a fast pace to understand the circumstances surrounding what happened last night.”

“We currently have two people in custody arrested on suspicion of murder.

“Whilst we have identified the victim who is an adult male, not a child as had been speculated on social media, we await formal identification and are supporting the victims family with specially trained officers.

“I appreciate that this type of incident is shocking and distressing for the local community and we will have officers working in the area for some time as our investigation continues. I’d urge anyone considering posting images or videos of this incident online to think about the significant distress and upset this could cause the victim’s family and loved ones, and to deter from doing so.

“If you do have any information that could help us determine what happened, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information that could help with investigations can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 768 of June 26.

If you have footage or photos that may assist the investigation, you can email these to enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk, quoting the incident number in the subject line.