"Roses are red, we’re looking for you," say police in St Valentine's hunt for Doncaster men

Police hunting a string of wanted men - including two from Doncaster - have issued a cheeky Valentine’s message, saying: “Roses are red, our lights are blue, South Yorkshire’s most wanted, we’re looking for you!”

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Love is in the air, can you help us find our most wanted this Valentine’s Day?

“Can you help us find our perfect match by recognising our most wanted nominals?”

Among them are Doncaster men Greg Allison and Harry Trench.

Allison, age 34, is wanted for failing to answer police bail in connection with reports of handling stolen goods in Doncaster.

Officers believe Allison may be staying in Doncaster. He knows he is wanted and is believed to be actively evading officers.

A spokesperson said: “We have been carrying out numerous enquiries to trace him including speaking to his family members and visiting addresses he is known to frequent.”

He is described as a white man with short brown hair, of average build and is 5ft 7ins tall.

If you see Allison, please call 101 or 999 in an emergency. If you have any other information about where he might be, you can contact police online or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 974 of 8 October 2023 when you get in touch.

Officers are also hunting wanted man Harry Trench, who is also known as Mackenzie Kay.

Trench, 23, is wanted in connection with reports of arson with intent to endanger life in Kings Road, Doncaster, on 20 December 2024.

He is also wanted in connection with reports of stalking and making threats to kill, and threats to destroy or damage property in October.

In addition, he is wanted for failing to appear at Sheffield Crown Court in relation to drug offences, and in connection with a reported theft of a motor vehicle.

A spokesperson said: “We want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Trench recently or knows where he may be staying. He's understood to have links to Doncaster - including Conisbrough - Kimberworth, Rotherham and Barnsley.”

He is described as a white man who is around 6ft tall and of a slim build. He has short brown hair and no facial hair.

“Trench knows he is wanted and we believe he is actively evading our officers, so we are again asking the public for their help to track him down,” the spokesperson added.

If you see Trench, or have information that could help police find him, please call 101 or use the online portal.

If you have an immediate sighting of him, do not approach him, but instead call 999. Please quote incident number 455 of 30 December 2024 when you get in touch.

You can also submit information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.

South Yorkshire Police has issued full details of a number of men wanted across South Yorkshire.

