Romanian man and Albanian man arrested in Doncaster on immigration offences
Police in Doncaster have arrested two men on suspicion of immigration offences after a probe into illegal working in the city centre.
Oficers from Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team, along with colleagues from Immigration Enforcement have conducted the operation.
As a result, two males were arrested, a 33 year-old Romanian national and a 23 year-old Albanian man.
Three electric powered cycles were seized as part of the operation after they were found to be being used unlawfully, with riders reported to court for various offences.