Roche Abbey: Police appeal after criminal damage to Doncaster area monument

South Yorkshire Police officers are appealing for information following criminal damage at Roche Abbey near Maltby earlier this month.

It is reported that overnight between 3 and 4 June, criminal damage to the lawn in front of the monument has been carried out.

PC Nathan Winder from the Rotherham South Neighbourhood Policing Team explained more.

Police have launched an appeal after criminal damage at Roche Abbey.

He said: “Due to Roche Abbey being a protected site, any acts of criminal damage or disturbance fall under the Ancient Monument and Archaeological Area Act 1979 and offenders will be prosecuted.

“We believe that someone was in the area with a metal detector, during the night, which again is illegal under the act, before digging up the land.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time who may have seen something suspicious to come forward and assist us with our enquiries.”