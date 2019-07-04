Robber jailed after threatening to shoot terrified victim in Doncaster????????????????????????????????????????????????????????

Scott Turner admitted possession of a prohibited weapon – namely an ‘over-and-under’ shotgun which had been shortened – and also pleaded guilty to a robbery which took place in a garden shed in Hexthorpe.

The 29-year-old, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to five years for the first charge and four years – to run concurrently – for the robbery.

Urban Road in Hexthorpe, Doncaster, where the robbery took place (pic: Google)

Sheffield Crown Court today heard how on September 27 last year there had been a road rage incident in Hexthorpe involving a Saab and a red Mazda.

Jim Baird, prosecuting, told how the Mazda driver started shouting at the other motorist before leaning out of the window holding a shortened shotgun with was pointed almost directly at him.

The Saab driver ducked beneath his dashboard, where he remained until the Mazda was driven off, before reporting the terrifying episode to police.

Mr Baird said the Mazda was traced to a house on Florence Avenue in Hexthorpe, and when this was searched a shotgun with Turner’s DNA on it was found in a neighbouring alleyway.

Turner was arrested but denied any involvement with the road rage incident or the shotgun and was released on bail.

He was still on bail on the evening of January 8 this year, the court heard, when he was involved in a robbery at a property on Urban Road, in Hexthorpe, in which the victim was threatened with an imitation firearm.

“The complainant was confronted in a shed in the garden by two males who were wearing hoods and scarves around their faces,” said Mr Baird.

“One of those males was carrying an imitation firearm, which has never been recovered. That was the defendant, who pointed the gun at the complainant’s head and said ‘kill you now’…

“He said to the other male ‘if you don’t do it, I will shoot him in the leg’, and the other male then struck the complainant on the forehead with an object he took from his pocket.”

The victim was ordered to hand over his gold necklace, worth around £1,000, said Mr Baird, and did so, fearing he would be shot if he failed to comply.

Turner has 29 previous convictions for 42 offences, the court heard, the most recent of which was in March 2014, when he was sentenced to four years imprisonment for supplying class A drugs.

Richard Barradell, defending, said up until that point Turner’s criminal record had consisted of relatively minor offences, none of which were violent.

He added that it was clear Turner had been a passenger in the Mazda and not the driver when the weapon was produced.

“He is a family man. When he was remanded, his partner was pregnant and she has since given birth to the defendant’s daughter,” added Mr Barradell.