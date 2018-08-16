Roads sealed off as emergency services deal with major incident in Doncaster

Part of Doncaster is sealed off this morning?
A number of roads are sealed off in Doncaster this morning as emergency services deal with a major incident.

Worried residents in Scawthorpe claim a number of roads around Springcroft Drive are cordoned off.

Emergency services are dealing with an incident in Scawthorpe, Doncaster, this morning

 Police, firefighters and paramedics are reported to be at the scene.

Details have not yet been released by any of the emergency services.

More to follow.