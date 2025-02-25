Over the weekend, roads policing officers intercepted an illegal car meet and held drivers responsible for their actions.

On Sunday 23 February, police received several reports that cars were racing on the Dearne Valley Parkway.

Roads Policing Group (RPG) officers descended across the county and found the group close to the M1.

Supported by firearms officers and dog handlers, a road closure was put in place in both directions on Grange Mill Lane, to contain those involved in the meet, which also allowed other road users to continue their journey with a reduced risk.

Roads policing officers intercept illegal, dangerous and anti-social car meet.

Just under 60 vehicles were checked and eight drivers received a traffic offence report, one driver was reported on summons, one driver had their vehicle seized for having no insurance and seven drivers received a warning, meaning if they are caught whilst involved in any anti-social driving in the next 12 months, their vehicle will be immediately seized.

Roads Policing Inspector Matt Collings said: “We understand that groups in our communities have a passion for vehicles and showcasing them, but we have a zero-tolerance approach to those who pose a risk and cause distress to residents.

“The majority of those involved in yesterday’s meet were not from South Yorkshire and had travelled distance to blight our communities and pose a risk on our roads.

“We continue to express our invitation for organisers of car meets to work alongside us to ensure they can enjoy meeting, without the wider impact on the public.”

The police encourage anyone experiencing problems in their area to report them to them, online, via live chat or by calling 101.