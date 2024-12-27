Road closure: Man, 55, injured after being hit by a car on Boxing Day in Doncaster city centre
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A busy Doncaster city centre road was closed on Boxing Day morning after a man was hit by a car.
South Yorkshire Police were called at 6.11am on Thursday, December 26, to St Sepulchre Gate West in Doncaster to reports of a road traffic collision.
It is reported that a white Citroen DS3 was involved in a collision with a pedestrian.
A 55-year-old man was taken to hospital with injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening or life-altering.
A road closure was in place for period of time to allow emergency services to carry out their work and was lifted shortly after 9.30am.