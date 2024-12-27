Road closure: Man, 55, injured after being hit by a car on Boxing Day in Doncaster city centre

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 27th Dec 2024, 11:01 GMT
A busy Doncaster city centre road was closed on Boxing Day morning after a man was hit by a car.

South Yorkshire Police were called at 6.11am on Thursday, December 26, to St Sepulchre Gate West in Doncaster to reports of a road traffic collision.

It is reported that a white Citroen DS3 was involved in a collision with a pedestrian.

A 55-year-old man was taken to hospital with injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening or life-altering.

A road closure was in place for period of time to allow emergency services to carry out their work and was lifted shortly after 9.30am.

