Road closed after a three car collision in Doncaster - two people injured

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 28th Jan 2025, 09:29 GMT
Updated 28th Jan 2025, 09:31 GMT
Police were called at 3.40pm yesterday (27 January) to reports of a road traffic collision at Station Road in Hatfield.

Three vehicles, a blue Toyota Auris, a black Nissan Juke, a white Kia Sportage, were involved in a collision.

One man and one woman were treated at the scene for injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening or life-altering.

A road closure was in place for a period of time while emergency services worked at the scene and cleared the road, it reopened at 5.30pm.

