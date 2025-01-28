Road closed after a three car collision in Doncaster - two people injured

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police were called at 3.40pm yesterday (27 January) to reports of a road traffic collision at Station Road in Hatfield.

Three vehicles, a blue Toyota Auris, a black Nissan Juke, a white Kia Sportage, were involved in a collision.

One man and one woman were treated at the scene for injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening or life-altering.

A road closure was in place for a period of time while emergency services worked at the scene and cleared the road, it reopened at 5.30pm.