Rising levels of 'high risk' domestic abuse in Doncaster

Domestic violence levels have risen in Doncaster

Chief Superintendent Mel Palin, South Yorkshire Police’s district commander for Doncaster said that more awareness around reporting domestic abuse may be responsible for the rise in cases – and also suggested that higher alcohol use during Covid-19 lockdowns may have contributed.

A report to Dr Alan Billings, South Yorkshire’s police and crime commissioner, said that “high risk” domestic abuse cases now make up almost 16 per cent of all domestic abuse cases in the last three years.

Chief Supt Palin told a public accountability board meeting: “What we also have seen especially through COVID is increased concerns in complex relationships and families, increased use of alcohol, and also increased challenges in mental health – and often we see domestic abuse alongside both of those aspects.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“There is a better understanding, not only from our staff but also from the partnership and support workers and our domestic abuse risk assessment team, [an] improved interpretation and understanding of the risk that is brought by such things as stalking and harassment, coercion and control, and some of the other indicators that indicate the levels of risk within that relationship.”

“Officers take a proactive approach to domestic abuse and arrests are made in the majority of cases,” the report adds.

“Work is ongoing to re-introduce Independent domestic violence advisors back into the police station to work alongside specialist officers.”

*