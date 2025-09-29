Reward: Crimestoppers offers £5,000 for whereabouts of fugitive cocaine dealer

Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to £5,000 for information the charity receives anonymously that leads to the arrest of Matthew Purves, wanted for serious drug-related offences.

Purves is wanted in connection with a conspiracy to supply Class A drugs (cocaine) across the UK between November 2019 and February 2021.

The investigation, built on EncroChat evidence, saw members of a cocaine network jailed for a total of 67 years.

Purves, who has links to Northamptonshire, Cambridgeshire and Lincolnshire, but could be anywhere in the UK, is also wanted on recall to prison, having been liable for return to HMP since February 2021.

Crimestoppers, which is independent of the police, is supporting this investigation by offering a reward of up to £5,000 for information the charity exclusively receives – either online Crimestoppers-uk.org or on 0800 555 111, open 24 hours a day, seven days a week – that leads to the arrest and conviction of Matthew Purves.

The reward will expire on Monday 29th December 2025.

Lydia Patsalides of Crimestoppers, said: “Communities living under the shadow of drug supply suffer daily – the violence, exploitation and harm it brings can be profound.

“Matthew Purves has been wanted for some time, and somebody out there knows where he is. Through our charity, you can speak up and stay completely anonymous. No matter how small the detail, please tell us today.

“We cannot trace your call or track your IP address. No one will ever know you contacted us. This means no police, no courts, no witness statements. You may think your information is insignificant, however it could make all the difference.”