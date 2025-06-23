Residents warned to keep windows and doors closed after arsonists set fire to grassland in Doncaster creating large amount of smoke

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 23rd Jun 2025, 10:44 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2025, 17:04 BST

Residents were warned to keep windows and doors closed after arsonists set fire to grassland in Doncaster yesterday (Sunday June 22), creating a large amount of smoke.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called at 4.31pm to a large grass and scrubland fire at Chestnut Avenue in Stainforth.

Firefighters from Thorne, Doncaster, Askern and Rivelin stations attended the incident.

The fire is believed to have been started deliberately.

Crews left the scene at 10.05pm.

