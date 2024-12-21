Residents' joy as police crack down on street drinkers in Doncaster town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents in a Doncaster town have praised police for their work in combatting street drinkers and wider anti-social behaviour after a clampdown.

After listening to concerns raised earlier in the year about street drinking and other anti social behaviour in Conisbrough, officers from Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team devised a strategy to solve the problem to reduce problems in the area.

Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team Sergeant Christopher MacLeod explained more about the tactics officers used to tackle the issue.

He said: "We knew street drinking and anti-social behaviour was a concern for residents and we knew we needed to target prolific perpetrators of these types of crimes in order to tackle it head-on.

Police have been clamping down on street drinking in Conisbrough.

"We took a proactive and problem-solving approach by carrying out high visibility patrols in the area and issued community protection notices (CPNs) to those who were showing a persistent disregard for the rules and the law around anti-social behaviour.

"A CPN prevents offenders from consuming alcohol, using offensive language and being drunk and disorderly between 9am and 9pm within a mapped area of Conisbrough.

"They act as a warning to those who have previously shown this type of behaviour and we have found CPNs to be a highly effective deterrent.

"Since we have been issuing them, many street drinkers have ceased offending and in a recent community engagement meeting, we received some really encouraging comments from members of the public who have said they do not experience issues with street drinkers anymore.

"This is testament to the work of local officers for recognising this issue and devising a strong enforcement-led approach to solving this problem."

Sgt MacLeod said that over the past three months there haven't been any incidents of street drinking reported to police in Conisbrough.

In turn, the area has also seen an overall reduction in anti-social behaviour, with just 30 incidents recorded in November, representing a three per cent and six per cent drop when compared to the number of reports in October and August, respectively.

Incidents involving off-road bikes are one of the most common reports of anti-social behaviour and in November, just six reports were received compared to 36 in August.

Officers in Conisbrough will continue to carry out patrols and investigate any breaches of CPNs should they be reported to police and Sgt MacLeod has urged people who see crime or anti-social behaviour to report it to the police or the local authority.

He added: "We closely monitor those who are subject to CPNs and will prosecute if they breach the terms of the notices served to them.

"Anti-social behaviour of any kind isn't welcome in Conisbrough. We recognise the impact it has on our local community and I would encourage anyone who spots this kind of behaviour in the area to report it to the relevant authority."

More information on which agency you should report certain types of anti-social behaviour to can be found here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/police-forces/south-yorkshire-police/areas/campaigns/campaigns/anti-social-behaviour/.

You can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.