Tributes were also made via Facebook, Linda Maloney said: “Well done to the people of Rossington for showing love and respect for this little baby.”

Rebecca Louise said: “I’m so sorry I couldn’t get down tonight but rip little one may all the other angels keep you safe up there.”

And Angela Tate added: “I'm a rossington lass but movd away many years ago thank you proud of you all.”

The vigil took place at the weekend

Two women, aged 17 and 45, who were arrested on suspicion of murder have been bailed as the investigation into the death of the newborn baby found deceased remains ongoing.

Officers were called at 12.15pm on December 16, after the body of the newborn was found at Norman Crescent. Officers attended alongside the ambulance service. Sadly, the baby was pronounced deceased at the scene.