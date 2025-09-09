Residents evacuated and police cordon off Doncaster street after "suspicious" items found in house

Around 9.30am this morning (Tuesday 9 September), police were called to reports of suspicious circumstances on Rowene Road in Conisbrough.

It is reported that a number of suspicious items were found inside a property. Officers alongside colleagues from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue responded.

A small evacuation was in place for the neighbouring properties, while emergency services deemed the property safe.

The evacuation was stood down a short while later, and residents were allowed to return to their homes. Enquiries remain ongoing.