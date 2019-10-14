Resident in Doncaster murder squad probe house described as 'really caring person'

Alicja Luczak, who works near to the scene where police found a body on Sunday morning, on Carr House Road, Hyde Park, said she knew the woman who lived in the house where the police were carrying out the investigations.

She said: “I know her – she is a customer. She’s always been really nice, and if she sees us outside work she comes up and said ‘how are you my love?

“She’s always happy and smiling and a really caring person.”

Police at the scene of their investigation after a body was found in a home at Carr House Road, near Elmfield Park, Doncaster on Sunday October 13. The death was being treated as suspoious and murder squad officers are investigating.

She said police had been into the shop where she works to speak to staff, but no one had told the what was happening in the investigation.

“I came to work at about 9.30am yesterday and there were police cars and an ambulance outside,” she said..

“This is Hyde Park, it is not always quiet around here, and there is a lot happens. But everyone has been talking about the police being outside the shop. I’ve heard of robberies round here but not murders.

Customer at the nearby tanning salon, Naomi Bell, said people had been wanting to know what had happened. “It was a surprise to see the police,” she said.”

Mark Brooks, who works on nearby Roman Road, said: “It’s a nice area round here, and I’ve never seen anything like that before. I was a bit shocked to see the police presence on the way in to work today.”