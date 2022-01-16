Reports of serious car smash in Rossington
Reports are coming in of a serious car smash in Rossington last night.
Sunday, 16th January 2022, 10:45 am
The crash is understood to have involved three cars on West End Lane.
Photographs of the aftermath were shared with the Doncaster Free Press in the early hours of this morning (Sunday January 16).
A witness has reported that four males were injured in the crash. There is no further information on any injuries at this stage.
We have contacted South Yorkshire Police and will update with further information when we have it.