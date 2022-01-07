Reports man tried to steal a bag from a child on her way to school in Doncaster

Police attending an incident.

In a post on social media a woman said her daughter was on her way to school when the man pulled her daughter from behind at 8am.

She said: “He tried taking her bag from her shoulder, she left her bag and ran. Luckily a lovely lady handed it in. She is fine but please be aware.”

The incidnet is understood to have happened near the snicket between Skipwith Gardens and Grange Road.

The man has been described as white and wearing a navy tracksuit, black puffer jacket with the hood up.