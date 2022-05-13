Family, friends and others touched by the murder of 16-month-old Star Hobson will gather this weekend, ahead of what would have been the youngster’s third birthday on May 21.

Star died in September 2020 after months of “neglect, cruelty and injury” by her mum and her partner.

She endured months of assaults and psychological harm before suffering “utterly catastrophic” injuries in her home.

Her mum, Frankie Smith, was convicted of causing or allowing the toddler’s death and jailed for 12 years, while Frankie’s partner, Savannah Brockhill, was jailed for life after being found guilty of murder.

She must serve a minimum of 25 years behind bars before she can be considered for parole.

CCTV footage from Brockhill’s workplace at the Eco Power recycling plant in Rossington, Doncaster, where the killer was working as a security guard, was instrumental in the case against her.

Footage filmed about eight days before Star’s death showed Brockhill punching and slapping the little girl with what was described as “considerable force” and, at one point, the youngster fell out of a vehicle.

Brockhill was also captured grabbing Star by the throat.

Jurors heard that Smith’s family and friends had growing fears about bruising they saw on Star in the months before she died and made a series of complaints to social services.

In each case, Brockhill and Smith managed to convince social workers that marks were accidental or that the complaints were made maliciously by people who did not like their relationship.

Star will be remembered in Roberts Park, Saltaire, on Saturday as part of a series of events and activities being held in the toddler's memory.

The family also plan to visit her grave on her actual birthday.

In the past, heartbroken relatives have organised balloon releases to remember Star.

A review into Star’s death is being undertaken.