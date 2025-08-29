Reduction in Doncaster city centre shoplifting as police target prolific offenders

The number of reports of shoplifting has decreased in the centre of Doncaster with a 29 per cent drop in offending in the first half of 2025 following the introduction of a dedicated retail crime team, with cops targeting prolific offenders.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to statistics, there were 858 reports of shoplifting to Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) in the first six months of this year, compared to 1,217 in the same period last year.

A number of ward areas, including Town, which covers the city centre, Hexthorpe, Balby North and Wheatley Hills and Intake, have all seen noticeable reductions in the number of shoplifting offences, say South Yorkshire Police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At least 60 suspected shoplifters were arrested in the Central NPT area in July and August, with 25 of those convicted in courts and some given immediate custodial sentences.

There has been a reduction in shoplifting in Doncaster city centre as police target prolific offenders.

After recognising the harm being caused by retail crime in Doncaster city centre and the surrounding areas, Doncaster Central NPT introduced a dedicated retail crime team.

They work to capture evidence, obtain and compile CCTV footage, gather victim and witness statements, and also task PCSOs to different retail crime investigations.

A spokesperson said: “With their extensive knowledge of persistent offenders, officers and staff within the team are quickly able to identify repeat shoplifters and monitor any who have been released from prison and may reoffend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They have also developed a network where businesses and retailers work alongside the police, City of Doncaster Council and other key partners to ensure a joined-up approach to tackling shoplifting, with information about prolific offenders quickly shared among those involved.

“The diligent gathering of evidence to show the impact of repeat offending has also been used to secure Criminal Behaviour Orders (CBOs) against a number of serial offenders in the centre of Doncaster which typically bans them from entering stores where they have committed the majority of their thefts.”

Doncaster Central NPT Sergeant Steve Roberts said: "CBOs ensure that if an individual is given a custodial sentence, they are subject to stringent measures to curb their offending upon their release back into society.

"We only look to seek these orders for the most prolific offenders and in addition to those who are already subject to CBOs, we are actively pursuing another 10 orders for certain known shoplifters.”