Reduction in anti-social behaviour on Doncaster estate after police clampdown

A Doncaster neighbourhood policing team's action plan to combat residents' concerns over a rise in anti-social behaviour and drug dealing on an estate has led to a significant decrease in the number of reported incidents.

Over the past few months, officers from Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) have been carrying out regular patrols in the Oxford Street area of Thorne as part of a plan to combat anti-social behaviour, including criminal damage to a wooden fence, drug dealing and verbal abuse aimed at residents.

These patrols are just one of the many measures introduced by the NPT and since the plan’s launch in December 2024, it has already produced some significant results and improvements in the area.

Doncaster East NPT Inspector Alison Carr explained more about the measures they have introduced to tackle this problem.

Police in Thorne have been clamping down on anti-social behaviour and drug dealing.

"We regularly host community engagement meetings in different places and locations, which gives residents the chance to voice any concerns or queries they have directly to us,” she said.

"After hearing that residents in the Oxford Street area didn't feel safe in their own neighbourhood, we listened to all their concerns and produced an action plan to combat this issue.

"We attended every house on the estate to deliver a letter to residents informing them that we were aware of the issues they were facing, with this letter encouraging them to contact us to report any further crime or anti-social behaviour.

"Through a mixture of high visibility and non-uniform patrols, speaking to witnesses and viewing CCTV evidence, we have been able to identify the individuals committing this anti-social behaviour.

"Several of these offenders have subsequently been issued with acceptable behaviour contracts (ABCs), which is a voluntary written agreement signed by an individual committing anti-social behaviour.

"These have proved effective in acting as a warning to those committing offences in the area and the number of reported incidents has decreased significantly over the past few months."

In signing an ABC, the individual agrees to abide by the terms specified and work with relevant support agencies.

They can be issued to any individual over the age of ten and are often used with young people as an alternative to seeking formal criminal justice.

Local intelligence relating to drug dealing in the area has also led to the execution of multiple warrants under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act, with one raid on a property resulting in two arrests and the seizure of wrapped cannabis snap bags and large quantities of cash.

Working alongside key partners has been a pivotal component of the plan and Insp Carr says that partnership working and regular patrols will continue in the area to combat signs of criminality.

"It was clear that residents needed us to take action and I want to thank them for voicing their concerns at our community engagement meeting.

"These meetings provide a platform for you to tell us about the issues that matter the most to you and I hope this shows you that we will listen to you, investigate and take positive enforcement action.

"Recently, we've had no incidents reported to us by residents or partners, and I want to thank them both for their support and cooperation in helping us tackle the issue.

"I would encourage anyone with similar concerns about crime or anti-social behaviour in their locality to please contact us so we can take appropriate action and keep our communities safe."

You can contact your local neighbourhood policing team through the website: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/area/your-area/local-policing-team-contact/contact-your-local-policing-team/.

You can also report crime and anti-social behaviour on the non-emergency number 101. If a crime is in progress or a life is at risk, always call 999.

If you want to submit information about crime anonymously, then please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.