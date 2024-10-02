Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The number of crimes being recorded – excluding fraud – in South Yorkshire in the 12 months leading up to June this year has gone down significantly, a police report has found.

At next week’s (October 7) police and crime panel, members will discuss a quarterly report – the quarter of April to June in 2024 – into South Yorkshire Police’s performance.

In a document uploaded ahead of the meeting, a summary suggested that compared with the 12 months to June 2023, the number of recorded crimes has fallen from 161,254 to 153,210 in the county.

Other highlights of the year included the fall in recorded domestic abuse crimes (from 25,315 to 23,440), the fall in domestic abuse (DA) crime arrest rate from 44 per cent to 42 per cent and the fall in serious crimes involving a knife or sharp instrument (from 1,632 to 1,524).

However, the report also added that there was some increase in recorded sexual offences (from 4,718 to 4,769), in recorded anti-social behaviour and the rates of proven re-offending among both adults and youth.

With regards to recorded domestic abuse crimes, the report found that “there has been an increase in DA recorded crimes in Q1 24/25 compared to the previous quarter, however levels are lower than Q1 23/24.

“Comparisons with the previous year may be impacted by changes to the Home Office crime counting rules.

“SYP (South Yorkshire Police) and SYMCA (South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority) continue to ensure victims have the confidence and ability to easily report domestic abuse, including through an online reporting portal.”

Also, while the proportion of all domestic abuse (DA) crimes with an arrest is lower than last quarter and compared to Q1 23/24, the arrest rate for high-risk DA cases remains between 85 per cent and 90 per cent.

Members of the panel will have a chance to ask questions on these numbers and more data at the meeting at 1pm on October 7 (Monday) at Barnsley Town Hall.