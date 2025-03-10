A record number of potential modern slavery victims were referred to South Yorkshire Police for investigation last year, new figures show.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes as the number of referrals across the UK also soared to a record high.

A charity which supports victims of modern slavery said the increasing number of referrals vindicate improvements in identifying and supporting victims of exploitation, but warned "there remains a great deal of work to be done".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New Home Office figures show 320 potential victims of modern slavery were referred to South Yorkshire Police for investigation in 2024 – up from 266 the previous year, and the highest figure since such records began in 2018.

Record number of potential modern slavery victims in South Yorkshire.

Meanwhile, police forces across the UK received referrals for 19,125 potential victims of modern slavery last year – up 13% from 16,990 the previous year, and the highest figure since national records began in 2009.

Of all individuals referred, 5,999 were children, including 90 in South Yorkshire.

Modern slavery is a term that includes any form of human trafficking, slavery, servitude or forced labour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forced labour accounted for 41% of adult referrals last year, while 48% of under-18 referrals were for criminal exploitation.

Dani Wardman, CEO of the Medaille Trust, which supports victims of modern slavery, said the increasing number of referrals made to authorities "is evidence of the improving and vital work to identify potential victims in the UK".

But Ms Wardman warned there could be more than 120,000 victims across the country, adding "there remains a great deal of work to be done if the UK is to eradicate the scourge of modern slavery".

She added the identification of victims remains "only one part of the challenge", as victims continue to wait "far too long" to get a final decision following a referral.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those referred are assessed as to whether they are a victim of modern slavery on reasonable grounds and conclusive grounds, the latter of which requires a higher threshold.

Last year, 56% of the 17,304 conclusive grounds decisions made deemed a person to be a modern slavery victim – down from 66% the year before.

However, as of December, 17,168 cases that had been issued a positive reasonable grounds decision were awaiting a conclusive grounds decision.

The average median waiting time from referral to a conclusive grounds verdict was 637 days last year, up from 526 days the year before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Wardman said the long waiting time undermines survivors’ recovery and mental health.

Euan Fraser, senior policy and research advisor at anti-trafficking charity Hope for Justice, said putting modern slavery victims' needs first is "vital".

He warned a harsher threshold has led to fewer referrals confirming victims, which can undermine a survivor’s recovery.

Mr Fraser said: "Swift decision making is helpful, but it must be done within a framework which offers meaningful protection to people often in very precarious situations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We would urge the Government to work with people with lived and learned experience to reconsider how survivors are identified and supported in order to help ensure they can achieve a sustainable recovery and to see traffickers held to account."

A Home Office spokesperson said: "Modern slavery is a barbaric crime that exploits and dehumanises its victims.

"That’s why this Government is using every lever at its disposal to identify victims, safeguard survivors and punish their abusers."

They added the Government is "working at pace" to clear the decision backlog in two years.