Reckless Doncaster teen burglar who threatened couple with crowbar put behind bars

A reckless Doncaster teenage burglar who threatened a couple with a crowbar before stealing their car has been jailed after being caught following a police chase.

Two Doncaster response officers pursued and apprehended Sam Walker who raided a couple's home and threatened his victims with a crowbar in a terrifying ordeal.

Walker smashed his way into his victims' home before confronting them and demanding they hand over their car keys.

He then stole the car from their driveway and drove away from the scene.

Teenage burglar Sam Walker has been jailed after subjecting a couple to a terrfiying ordeal.

However, Walker was soon sighted in the stolen vehicle by two Doncaster response officers who flashed for it to pull over.

When he didn't comply, officers pursued Walker for ten minutes.

As the net closed in on him, Walker abandoned the vehicle and tried to flee, but after a short chase on foot, the teenager was caught by South Yorkshire Police officers and arrested before being brought into custody.

Walker was brought to justice thanks to hard work and perseverance by the Operation Castle team - a group of Doncaster officers providing a dedicated and detective-led response to incidents of burglary in people's homes in the city.

He was sentenced to a total of six years in a Young Offenders' Institution during a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court last Friday (24 May).

Detective Sergeant James Wiggins, who leads the Operation Castle team, said: "The Op Castle team have worked incredibly hard to combat burglaries in Doncaster and the sentence given to Walker is testament to the hard work put into securing multiple charges against a dangerous individual.

"I hope the serving of this significant custodial sentence allows Walker's victims to move on with their lives after their horrific ordeal.

"I also hope it sends a clear message to burglars in the city that your crimes will not be tolerated and that the detectives working on Op Castle will do everything in their power to bring individuals like Walker to justice."