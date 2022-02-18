Rapist jailed for brutal attack on teenager near to Doncaster Royal Infirmary

Bariscag Salih, 26, formerly of Wolsley Avenue, was sentenced to seven years and six months behind bars at Sheffield Crown after pleading guilty to attempt rape, assault by penetration and sexual assault, at an earlier hearing.

The court heard that on 1 August 2021, the victim was walking home in the early hours of the morning along Armthorpe Road in Doncaster, when she was approached by an unknown man, later identified through enquiries by police as Salih, who asked if she was okay.

The victim asked to be left alone and continued walking along Armthorpe Road, but was followed by Salih. As she bravely tried to run away, Salih grabbed her and violently pulled her down to the ground and sexually assaulted her on a grass verge.

Rapist Bariscag Salih has been jailed for the attack on an 18 year old girl.

The resident of a nearby address was awoken by the disturbance, and upon leaving her address to see what was going on, she courageously intervened and Salih fled from the scene.

Large parts of Armthorpe Road were sealed off by police officers a short distance from Doncaster Royal Infirmary and close to Grove Gardens Park following the incident at around 4.50am.

Salih was arrested and charged on 5 August 2021, after he was identified as the offender following extensive CCTV and forensic enquiries by officers. Salih has been remanded in custody since his arrest, and he pleaded guilty to attempt rape, assault by penetration and sexual assault at Sheffield Crown Court on 10 December 2021.

Alongside his custodial sentence, he was given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for life after his release and a restraining order for life preventing him from having any contact with the victim.

DC Caroline Thomas, who led the investigation, said: “This was an incredibly distressing incident for the victim in a very public place, and Salih has rightly been served a substantial custodial sentence for his crimes. I am pleased that he is now off our streets for a significant period of time.

“I would like to commend the victim for her bravery in coming forward and reporting what happened to her, and I would also like to praise the witness for the courage she showed when intervening in this matter. I hope that Salih’s sentencing, while it can never undo the pain he has caused, can help the victim move towards healing.

“If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse or violence, please know that it is not your fault. It is the offender who is to blame. Please report to us so we can support you, investigate and bring offenders to justice.

“Call 101, 999 in an emergency, or report online.”