News you can trust since 1925
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations

Range Rover crushed as seven cars towed away in Doncaster clampdown on illegal vehicles

A Range Rover was crushed after being seized as part of a crackdown on illegal vehicles in Doncaster.
By Darren Burke
Published 14th Jul 2023, 11:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 11:30 BST

City of Doncaster Council enforcement officers joined forces with South Yorkshire Police to clamp down on a number of illegal vehicles in the Hexthorpe and Balby areas which were reported by local residents.

Seven cars were towed away due to having no road tax and two were taken away as they were identified as being abandoned.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But the fate of what council officials described as a “lovely looking Range Rover” was even worse.

A number of cars were seized by police and council officials in Doncaster.A number of cars were seized by police and council officials in Doncaster.
A number of cars were seized by police and council officials in Doncaster.
Most Popular

As part of the legal process it was crushed.

Anyone wanting to report car crime or illegal or abandoned vehicles in Doncaster and across South Yorkshire can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.

Alternatively, you can report information in confidence to independent UK charity CrimeStoppers through their dedicated reporting centre on 0800 555 111.