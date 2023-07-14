Range Rover crushed as seven cars towed away in Doncaster clampdown on illegal vehicles

City of Doncaster Council enforcement officers joined forces with South Yorkshire Police to clamp down on a number of illegal vehicles in the Hexthorpe and Balby areas which were reported by local residents.

Seven cars were towed away due to having no road tax and two were taken away as they were identified as being abandoned.

But the fate of what council officials described as a “lovely looking Range Rover” was even worse.

A number of cars were seized by police and council officials in Doncaster.

As part of the legal process it was crushed.

Anyone wanting to report car crime or illegal or abandoned vehicles in Doncaster and across South Yorkshire can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.