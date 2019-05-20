Ram raiders are on the run this morning after they targeted a Tesco Express store in Doncaster.

They struck at the store in Station Road, Hatfield, overnight - causing severe damage to the shop.

A vehicle was deliberately driven through the metal shutters and front window closest to the cash machine at the store.

Detectives are investigating the raid but it has not yet been revealed what was stolen.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.

More to follow.