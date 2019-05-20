Ram raiders are on the run this morning after they targeted a Tesco Express store in Doncaster.
They struck at the store in Station Road, Hatfield, overnight - causing severe damage to the shop.
CRIME: Sheffield boy, 16, shot metres away from spot where another city teenager was killed in gun attack
A vehicle was deliberately driven through the metal shutters and front window closest to the cash machine at the store.
BURNGREAVE SHOOTING: Everything known so far after gunman opens fire at boy, 16
Detectives are investigating the raid but it has not yet been revealed what was stolen.
LATEST: Teenage boy discharged from hospital after shooting in Sheffield street
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.
More to follow.