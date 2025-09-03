Raids across Doncaster as police target anti-social behaviour in latest blitz

Raids are taking place across Doncaster today as police target anti-social behaviour and vehicle crime in a day-long blitz.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The targeted day of action to combat vehicle-related criminality and anti-social behaviour is under way across the city as part of South Yorkshire Police’s Operation Duxford.

Following a briefing in Conisbrough earlier this morning, officers have carried out a series of warrants and arrest attempts to target those suspected of being involved in this type of criminality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doncaster Neighbourhoods Chief Inspector Joe Hunt said: “Vehicle crime, including the theft of motorbikes, cars and vans, and associated anti-social behaviour has a big impact on people’s livelihoods and the wider communities.

Operation Duxford raids have been taking place across Doncaster.

“We are always gathering more and more intelligence on those suspected of being involved in this criminality and today’s operation supports the hard work carried out every day by officers and staff based in Doncaster.

“Today, we are focussing our efforts on the south of Doncaster but there will be wider activities taking place across the borough over the course of the day as part of Operation Duxford.

“If you see our officers out and about in Doncaster today as part of this operation, please make sure you say hello to them and report any concerns to them so we can investigate and take action.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A number of enforcement and engagement activities have been taking place today as part of Operation Duxford.

Alongside property search warrants and arrest attempts for suspects linked to motorbike thefts, Roads Policing Group officers will be carrying out a traffic operation at enforcements sites in the Edlington, Conisbrough, Denaby and Mexborough areas.

Engagement will also be key, with pop-up police stalls at hotspots for vehicle crime and off-road bikes and a series of high visibility patrols also taking place around the south of Doncaster.

More details in relation to today’s Operation Duxford will be released by South Yorkshire Police over the coming days, with members of the public urged to follow the force’s social media channels for updates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you wish to report a crime to police, please call the non-emergency 101 number. Always call 999 in an emergency and when a life is at risk. You can also report crime to SYP through the website: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/