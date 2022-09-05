Quad bikes stolen from Scotland and Wales found by police in Doncaster

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police’s Off Road Team is investigating after making the discovery over the weekend.

A spokesman said: “The team here in South Yorkshire have recovered a dozen quads in the last few weeks and so far the majority we have confirmed are stolen.

"It is a challenging job and often requires lots of phone calls and back office enquiries to establish the true identity of the vehicles we are examining.

Off road bikes stolen in Scotland and Wales have been found in Doncaster.

“Of the latest bunch, we are finding they have been stolen from all over the place, Scotland and Wales being the furthest away and we happened to come across them in sunny Doncaster.

“To enable us to repatriate bikes we find back to their rightful owner, and deal with the new “owners” (loose use of the word) robustly for possible theft or handling offences, its imperative that you provide us with the engine or frame number when reporting the bikes are stolen in the first place.”

The spokesman added: “Please make a note today, of the serial numbers on your bikes/quads and should they be stolen, ensure you provide this, specifically requesting that those details are entered on to the National PNC Stolen Property Database. Ensure that you really emphasise the last bit.

“A quick Google will tell you where your serial numbers are/should be. If its only partially there, make a note of what you can see.

“If you are going to look at one from Facebook Marketplace then check the VINs out yourself before handing over a couple of grand in cash.

“If you think its hooky, then walk away and think about letting your local police force know.

“For the legitimate quad and bike owners we also suggest you look at using Datatag covert marking as an additional measure and look to invest in a tracker – you can pick these up for less than £100.)

"Also register it with the DVLA on and INF85.

“Thanks for your continued support in tacking motorbike and quad theft.”